Editor:
Our electricity went out on Wednesday, Dec. 1, around 10 a.m. Within an hour, Delaware Electric Co-op was there to research the problem. They provided a generator shortly afterwards to get us power. Then, over the next 10 hours, an extremely efficient, professional and warm-hearted group of workers replaced our underground cable and transformer. They said they were staying until it was “done.”
We just want to sing their praises and thank them for their excellent service.
Lynn & Grant Massey
Frankford