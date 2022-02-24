Editor:
We recently attended the public hearing held Feb. 10, 2022, in Georgetown, Del., where the proposal for yet another Sussex County subdivision, East Gate, was proposed.
The East Gate development (Mckee Builders) proposes to remove 18.01 of 19 acres of non-tidal wetlands and mature forestry. A 2020 plan for this same property was proposed and denied by the State due to the destruction of these wetlands and forestry. This is all documented in the PLUS review from 2020. Also, in this review they suggested the developers revert back to an approved plan that did not destroy the precious land and wildlife that inhabits this property.
This needs to stop! The environmental impacts, traffic, first-responders, flooding — just to name a few of the complications that the 10 current developments approved within a 6-mile radius of this proposed development will affect — are staggering.
Let’s not forget to put some of our attention on the developers, such as McKee Builders, Schell Brothers, Natelli, Beazer, and we cannot leave out Ryan Homes. Ryan Homes sold us our lot, disclosing that this proposed development property that is 12 feet behind our home would never be developed. They told all of our neighbors the same sales pitch. I am sure there are many of you with this same sort of story. Voice it!
We need to slow down this development and protect our wetlands and mature forestry that supports our way of life and the air we breathe. Take a breath to remember how it was to live here 40, 30, 20 years ago. It was incredible, and I sure want my grandchildren and their children to enjoy the nature and serenity that we all live and have worked hard our entire lives to protect.
Theresa Mosier & Todd Kurtz
Frankford