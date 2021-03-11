Editor:
I started out just walking the neighborhood like many others, just for the exercise and fresh air. Once you’ve walked a few times, you really start to notice all the cigarette butts and trash along the way.
After weeks of walking the 4 miles of our neighborhood streets, I decided I would keep seeing the litter unless I took action. At least one day a week, you can find me wandering our streets with a bag and grabber I got to use for other things but find it quite handy at grabbing the butts and trash.
In December, I received a Fitbit as a birthday present and decided if I have to walk, I might as well “Walk, Grab and Bag” all the trash I pass at least once a week. Every week since I started, I have picked up more than a hundred cigarette butts, just walking in our neighborhood. Along with these butts, I’ve picked up bags and bags of trash. It’s truly unbelievable how much you can pick up each week. You know it’s bad when it’s not even the summer season.
How can folks leave such a mess in the neighborhood that you want to bring your children and grandkids to play in the summer or anytime? I’ve seen that people in Ocean View take great pride in their homes and where they live, and this should show in their neighborhoods.
People are going to smoke and drink all kinds of liquids, but please remember to be considerate of your neighbors. I don’t think many folks would smoke and drink and throw trash in their own yards, so why do it anywhere else? Even when passing through a neighborhood you use only as a shortcut. I’ve even been picking up after the dogs in the neighborhood and needing different tools, but I do it.
Please help this neighbor like yourself out by keeping your cigarette butts, bottles, cans and trash in your car until you get home. I would hate to see any grandkids hurt by any means from the trash left behind. I will continue to “Walk, Grab and Bag” in my neighborhood, but any help in preventing me from doing what I do is greatly appreciated. Now, picking up after your dogs in the neighborhood is another venture altogether. If I were to “Travel with Charlie,” this might be his thoughts:
Waking up each day and looking outside I see it’s a peaceful day walk around.
Starting my stride and tracing my course, now see loads of litter that abound,
One can enjoy their walks if the distant view is all one seeks,
Overlooking the trash on the roads, the brush and even the creeks,
Enjoy your walks for more than the view or even just for something to do;
Next time you walk, grab and bag the litter you view,
And maybe you can feel much better too.
Randy Conlan
Ocean View