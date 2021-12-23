Editor:
After reading the two recent letters (Mr. Walsh, Mayor Hardiman) to the editor regarding the possible construction of an elevated walkway through a 15-acre undeveloped area (former Walcek and Dematatis properties), and having attended the Nov. 19, 2021, town council meeting, I believe that the town manager and council have acted prematurely and opaquely, without meaningful pre-decisional public engagement, or any demonstrable up-front research, coordination with affected adjacent property owners.
The town manager and council knew, or should have known, that proposing to construct an elevated walkway through undeveloped wetlands, forested wetlands and forest habitat would be extraordinarily controversial based upon strenuous opposition some years ago to a proposal to construct a road to connect Second Street with Central Boulevard. Today, there is a new environmental consciousness that makes the walkway proposal, at this location, untenable.
Angst over the decade-long effort by Mr. Walcek to construct housing on this undeveloped tract was the primary reason that the Town acquired it (plus several other adjacent acres Dematatis), with the intention to protect and preserve them. One need only read meeting minutes and Coastal Point articles to find quotes regarding the importance of habitat preservation and how the acquisition of the Walcek tract also contributed to flood attenuation, water quality, fish and wildlife, economic, and quality-of-life goals.
At the Nov. 19, 2021, town council meeting the town manager provided a new interpretation on the purpose for acquiring the Walcek tract for $1.4 million, which is to protect it only from development of housing. Other development adversely affecting wetlands and forested wetlands is now purportedly OK.
Just because a project proposal can be permitted by federal (Corps) and state (DNREC) agencies does not, in my mind, automatically mean that the Town should study it, or build it. During the Nov. 19 Bethany Beach Town Council meeting, the town manager said, several times, that one of the primary purposes of applying for a recreation grant from DNREC was to determine if the construction of an elevated walkway could be permitted by USACE under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and if a walkway is feasible (undefined). There is no question that USACE would authorize the construction of a walkway based upon its Permit Regulations. Both USACE and DNREC authorized the Breakwater Beach housing development on elevated roads and pads for homes just north of our community.
Unfortunately, the Town never asked the community, especially adjacent property owners, if they wanted an elevated walkway at this location before deciding to spend money on studies. Additionally, the town manager has set the grant application up so that the restoration work cannot proceed without the walkway work, an unfortunate circumstance that easily could have been avoided.
I find it especially troublesome that the idea to construct an elevated walkway has gotten as far as it has. In the Nov. 19 meeting, which I attended, the town manager stated on the record that there is a perception held by him that there is a bicycle and pedestrian safety problem for the section of Route 26 between 2nd Street and Central Boulevard that could be solved by constructing a 233-yard-long elevated walkway through wetlands and forest, thereby diverting this traffic several blocks north of Route 26. No factual data on this perceived traffic safety issue has been collected by the Town.
Further, before proceeding, the Town should have emailed or called USACE, DNREC and County … to see if their regulations will limit the width of a walkway in this location (to 3-4 feet), with the result that it won’t be wide enough to support bicycle and pedestrian traffic safely. Basically, the town manager stated in the Nov. 19 town council meeting that the idea was his and that he suggested it to the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee for their consideration without any advance research or fact-finding.
When questioned about the lack of basic advance staff work, research and fact-finding by several speakers, the town manager dismissed questions posed by citizen speakers and continued to argue that he needed the town council to approve spending $13,500 to compile “feasibility/permitability” and other information regarding the elevated walkway and habitat restoration that in my mind constitutes the kind of due-diligence staff work that should have been accomplished before the idea was provided to the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee or the town council for consideration and action.
One might also ask why the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee didn’t do their own due diligence, research and fact-finding before seemingly rubber-stamping the proposal and sending it on to the town council for their consideration on July 16. The committee and the town council have now chopped on the proposal to spend our tax dollars on a walkway that is vigorously opposed by residents on both ends of the alignment.
The letter by former Mayor Walsh published in the Coastal Point on Nov. 26, 2021, describes many of the reasons the proposed elevated walkway is a very bad idea. I encourage readers to read Mr. Walsh’s letter, which starts on page 21.
A key point made in his letter to the editor is that the proposed project, if constructed, will in fact, create safety problems on the narrow streets on either side of the walkway alignment. These streets cannot accommodate additional bicycle and pedestrian traffic, and associated parking. I suspect that the extensive improvements that will be required to widen streets, construct drainage infrastructure, and build safe on and off ramps will be cost prohibitive. I encourage people to view the video of the Nov. 19 Town Council meeting (The meeting can be viewed on the link: https://bethanybeach.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=789. Mr. Walsh speaks at 28.02 in the video.
At 40:58 in the video recording of the Nov. 19 town council meeting I speak to provide my views on the adverse ecological, water quality, quality of life, traffic, safety and economic impacts. I also explained how the proposed elevated walkway will likely act as a berm to natural flows during high water, collecting debris, sediment and trash, making already serious standing water problems at along Wiegand Lane and Central Boulevard even worse.
During my statement, and in my letter to the mayor (handed to the town manager at the Nov. 19 meeting), I also explained that, in my opinion, there simply are not enough people who live and work west of 2nd Street and north of Route 26 that might use a walkway to justify these effects and costs.
I have read Mayor Hardiman’s letter to the editor of the Coastal Point (Dec. 3, 2021, p. 14). https://www.coastalpoint.com/opinion/letters/hardiman-council-not-ready-to-decide-on-pedestrian-pathway/article_c8c06578-538e-11ec-a446-4f7fe255b2b6.html. In my mind, paragraph 6 is key:
“I agree with Mr. Walsh that the Town does not have the data upon which an informed decision on the pathway can be made at this time. Nonetheless, he is asking that the council reject the suggestion without exercising the due diligence required to determine, as a threshold issue, whether or not it is feasible under DNREC and USACE regulations; and, if so, if it would provide a safer alternative route to the east side of Town for those living north of Route 26. It would be irresponsible for the council to reject or approve the suggestion without first ascertaining the effect of applicable legal authorities and relevant facts upon which to base a decision.”
I believe that neither the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee nor the town council had the data, information and public views required to take the actions that they did and put the community in the very awkward position of airing out grievances after-the-fact. I strongly believe that due diligence is required at every step in any project proposal process.
Where I disagree with the mayor is that due diligence was not done early enough, transparently and before decisions were made, resulting in avoidable controversy and confusion. The Town didn’t need to reject the suggestion last spring, it simply needed to do its homework and obtain public input before acting on the suggestion.
On a positive note, I am glad that the mayor has promised to keep residents informed and provide opportunities for public comment along the way. In terms of the latter, I hope that all studies and relevant information is shared with the community and that comment periods include face-to-face public meetings (held in evenings or on a Saturday).
Considering the controversy and strong opposition from a significant number of property owners, I believe that the Town should:
• Withdraw their application to DNREC to study the elevated walkway and develop a restoration plan, do their own due diligence (research, fact-finding) first, the proceed (or not) accordingly;
• Start working with the community, especially affected/adjacent landowners, in earnest next spring and summer to obtain views regarding purpose and need, desirability, and impacts of any walkway proposal;
• Look into any perceived safety concerns on Route 26 and work with DelDOT and Sussex County, if necessary, to address them within the existing Route 26 corridor (lower speed limit, improved signage, enhanced painting of bicycle and pedestrian lanes and crossings);
• Contact the University of Delaware, Salisbury State, Delaware Inland Bays, DNREC, NOAA and other agencies and organizations and see if they can assist with the development of a management and restoration plan; perhaps development of such a plan, or the research and fieldwork needed to develop a plan, could be done by faculty a/o students.
Chip Smith
Bethany Beach