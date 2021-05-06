Editor:
My state representative, Rich Collins (41st District), is offering a YouTube video that surprises and confuses me, because he is denying economic growth opportunities and good jobs for his Delaware constituents.
Relying on outdated cost estimates for offshore wind, Collins and the Caesar Rodney Institute try to make a case that Biden is wrong to urge expansion of wind power. Experts at the University of Delaware have published research showing how private enterprise, without government subsidies, can design proposals for establishing profit generating offshore wind farms. Amazingly, these plans offer lower electricity costs for Delaware residents than what we must pay today.
Claiming that offshore wind is impossible without massive taxpayer bailouts for wind producers relies on old news and is unnecessarily discouraging. Proposals for the new wind farms off New York and New England are based on advice from our very own professionals at the University of Delaware! It seems that Delaware is sleeping while its own experts are helping neighboring states make investments for the 21st century.
Of course, the nay-sayers never mention the overriding reason for pushing wind power, which is the growing effects of global warming. As oceans rise, the beaches of Delaware will gradually lose not just a few tourists but eventually all of them. Time to wake up Delaware and aim your focus on the future. We don’t need the feds to give us the money to do this, but if offered, do you intend to look the other way?
Ted Spickler
Dagsboro