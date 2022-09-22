Editor:
The primary election campaign for Sussex Council District 5 was a great teaching tool for the County and the residents. I am thankful to learn that many Sussex Countians dig for answers and are not easily fooled by the campaign facades plastered with enormous sums of money thrown on gigantic signs and countless mailers/ads full of false claims and accusations. These outlandishly negative campaigns seem churned out by the same ruthless lie machines that are at work at the national level.
Sussex voters spoke. I’d say the guy with small signs won! By not fighting back the same way, he attracted supporters from all corners of the county across party lines.
This campaign also brought to the surface the issue of conflict of interests that the residents have long suspected — for instance, a Planning & Zoning commissioner voting to approve many subdivisions and then contract work for the same subdivisions. A list of these incidents was compiled from DNREC’s website (https://data.delaware.gov/Energy-and-Environment/Well-Permits/2655-qn8j), which is available to the public.
How could such a person serve in the position of making decisions for subdivisions since November 2016? Sussex County breathed a sigh of relief this morning, knowing that John Rieley stopped him from becoming a councilman.
So, I am calling all Sussex Countians who have questions about conflict of interest in the Sussex Council, P&Z Commission, Board of Adjustment, etc. Let us ask the County Council to establish superior ethics standards and install the mechanism to ensure transparency and integrity in all levels of Sussex governance.
To sign the online petition, click on https://chng.it/CBBfZsCC6r, or visit Sussex2030.com. We must demand the County Council take up this issue immediately. Let’s get this done.
Eul Lee
Lewes