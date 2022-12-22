Editor:
I am a resident of Delaware and as such I am 100 percent opposed to this legislation that plans to eliminate traditionally powered vehicles. I am not wealthy, and I cannot afford to purchase, or maintain and replace a battery of an electric vehicle, I can barely afford a traditionally powered vehicle. I fear that my children who are soon to be of driving age also will not be able to afford to purchase an EV in their younger years when they will have many other bills, such as education, housing and possibly a young family.
I am also concerned about the safety of EVs, as their frames are lighter and batteries massively heavier, which will lead to increase deaths from EV crashes. I am especially afraid and do not support school buses being converted to EVs for this same reason. Show me the extensive studies that show EVs safe first.
Also, EV’s have in no way been shown to be environmentally superior to traditionally powered vehicle, and until that is definitely demonstrated I do not approve of my tax dollars going to wasteful EV charging stations, diverting electric power from an already strained infrastructure and eliminating my option and right as a free American to purchase a vehicle that I see fit to utilize for myself, my family and my occupation. We do not live in Communist China! And I do not live in California! I do not approve of our legislature and governor following the edicts of any other state that has not been voted on and approved by the Delaware population.
If you continue to work toward this end of banning traditionally powered vehicles, then I will make it my top priority to fight against that and your office, and I will ensure that you will be voted out of office.
Jake Nichols
Frankford