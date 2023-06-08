Editor:
Fenwick seems to get an awful lot of coverage in the news. Awful being the keyword, as it seems everything they do ends up as a fiasco, but I guess that is what happens in small-town politics. Transparency apparently is not their forte, as I believe residents and business owners should know why the police chief was terminated so abruptly. I am sure if the chief had done something illegal or inappropriate it would have been splashed all over the news. What’s so secret that the mayor and council all public officials refuse to acknowledge?
Additionally, did the Town of Fenwick contribute toward paying the demolition costs for the old DQ? After all, their indecision contributed to its demise. DQ gets sold and the new owner wants to renovate and open a new establishment but is thwarted by the council, who repeatedly failed to make a decision on the controversial parking space plan. Months of delays cost the new owners potential income through construction and opening delays. Fenwick caused it, and then Fenwick complained about it never taking responsibility.
Maybe instead of getting rid of the chief, the residents should dissolve the Town government, because clearly they are not serving the best interests of the town, nor are they transparent in their motives.
Michael Hartnett
Dagsboro