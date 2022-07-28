Editor:
There is a very different set of dynamics in this year’s Fenwick Island Town Council elections.
Two council members who were appointed by the newly-elected council last year are now standing for election. Two of their opponents are not members of the “we have been here forever,” nor the “we say we have been here forever” factions. Instead, we have two extremely well-qualified relative newcomers, who have no “tribal” axe to grind, but have looked at the actions of the current council and decided a rebalancing of direction and behavior is necessary.
The small-minded, retributive actions by the current council to replace the members of all Town committees who did not support their election eliminated years of experience and allowed for an unabashed rubber stamp of their “agenda.” An agenda that, although grandly described, to date has been mainly focused on solving the personal vendettas of just a few homeowners/council members.
That behavior must change.
There are important issues to be addressed, and currently, adequate financial resources to address them. Kim and Eric Espinosa can provide a voice of reason and balance in council discussions and help refocus energy on the real opportunities, not personal vendettas. They certainly would not be the “rubber stampers” that their appointee/opponents have been, which allowed council energy and resources to go toward such poorly thought-out issues as “towels hanging from balconies” and “eliminating the Nantucket jitney.” You and I know that whole charade was aimed at the owner of the Fenwick Shores hotel, but the unintended consequences have made Fenwick Island look silly.
The residents of Fenwick Island need some balancing viewpoints in the town council. Kim and Eric Espinosa are extremely qualified, with the business and leadership experience required to bring that balance. They have come forward offering themselves for that challenge. I certainly support them and their effort.
Ben Waide
Fenwick Island