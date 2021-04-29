Editor:
I am living in one of the homes that will be directly affected by the Evans Farm project. When we purchased our house, we never dreamed that a huge urban community would be erected on the land directly in back of us. I know they try to say it is not an urban community according to some calculation in a book, but common sense says it is.
I realize there is a big political push to move the city into the suburbs, with probably a monetary incentive for builders, but we as some of the closest neighbors and property owners should have a say when this project will have a negative effect on our community. If allowed, we will no longer have the beautiful views and quiet atmosphere that we moved here to enjoy.
If built, we will look out our back windows and see the back of large garages. When we look to the sky, we will see 17 three-story buildings, but even worse than that, we will hear all the noise from cars opening and closing doors all day long, school buses twice a day five days a week, moving vans when people move in and out of the apartments, along with garbage trucks collecting trash and so on. What about the lighting in the parking area, which would most likely shine into our living rooms? In other words, we will be subject to all the noises that come from a commercial enterprise. If anyone believes that this will not decrease our property values, think again. No one will want to buy next to a parking lot with limited views.
They are saying there will only be two people per bedroom allowed, and I ask, who will be monitoring this to make sure that it is enforced? Anyone who has had experience in renting properties with the same restrictions very often find many people actually living there that are not on the lease.
Mr. Hutt said that this project was approved 10 years ago, before the Bay Forest houses were built directly in back of this property. If the truth be told, that is yet another reason to deny, because we are here now and now is what we are talking about! He went on to say that we should have known that these apartments would be built, but in fact we did not and who would have expected that a project this big would ever be constructed in a suburban neighborhood?
Mr. Hutt said the builder was surprised at all the objections this time because no one objected before. Could it be that the sign posted in the ground 10 years ago to notify the public could not be seen from the road as shown in the picture presented to the Council? Our builder should have told us this information, because there is a law about disclosure. Not one of us was informed, because if we knew we certainly would not have bought here. In addition, just because there were no objections before, this time there are 17 communities and multiple individual homeowners objecting now.
I feel the zoning board had already made of their minds before our meeting and listening to us was just a formality. Mr. Wheatley, while he did not appear to interrupt Mr. Hutt, he did seem to have a negative attitude toward our speakers, interrupting with contradictory remarks about some of the issues we raised that were extremely important to us. Our thanks to Kim Hoey Stevenson from the zoning board who actually listened objectively, and understood and appreciated the importance to so many homeowners, and voted to reject the proposal.
The Evans Farm Watch consists of qualified people who investigated in detail all of the issues and did an awesome job presenting a well-thought-out and factual case for denial of this project.
Along with all the charts, facts and figures they have presented and submitted, I am personally hoping that this application is rejected because I don’t believe that any neighbor should have the right to have a profoundly life-altering negative effect on so many homeowners. If he wants, this builder should build houses consistent with the neighborhood on this property.
Carole Dougherty
Ocean View