Editor:
According to an August 2021 Gallup Poll the least trusted profession in America is that of a politician. Actually, to be accurate, it was “Member of Congress.”
For the moment, County Council members Rieley and Vincent are riding a re-election wave of public support for their “No” votes on the Freeman Companies’ request to build a hotel and restaurant on Route 54. Quoting from the Coastal Point article, Mr. Rieley cited his reasons for voting no on the project said that it is incompatible with the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
Rieley and Vincent apparently believe that the proposed project is neither essential nor desirable for the general convenience and welfare of the area of its location. Rieley went on to say, “This project will result in significant increases in traffic congestion in an area already congested and has bumper-to-bumper traffic on weekends and many days throughout in the summer. It would be irresponsible to vote in favor of such a large-scale commercial project that will significantly increase traffic on an already overly congested roadway.”
The Coastal Point reported that opposition to the development was strong with 386 letters and emails expressing opposition received. While these facts are likely accurate, when the Evans Farm Project was considered public opposition was totally ignored. Traffic congestion, incompatibility with the 2018 Comprehensive plan, conflict with the current residential nature of the surrounding properties, and high level of risk to the environment stirred overwhelming opposition to the project expressed at both the Planning & Zoning Commission and County Council public hearings with not a single voice in support of the project. There were numerous expressions of opposition in both verbal and written form including over 900 pieces of correspondence expressing opposition.
In the face of the overwhelming opposition to Evans Farm both Vincent and Rieley were tone-deaf to the opposition. What profound insight did Rieley and Vincent discover that moved them to vote “No” to the Freeman project and yes to the Evans Farm project?
Their inconsistent answers to this question can be found in one of the accusations made by their attorneys representing Evans Farm at both the Planning & Zoning Commission and the County Council hearings; “Not in my district!”
Council members Vincent and Rieley want no increase in traffic, no environmental degradation, no negative quality of life issues in their Sussex County districts. They are fine with the problems of unrestrained growth for properties nearer to the beaches of Sussex County but not in their more westerly areas and districts. Their inconsistent and duplicitous attitudes and self-serving political styles are exactly why politicians across the board are held in such low esteem!
If Rieley and Vincent had any awareness of their responsibility to all of the residents of Sussex County they would resign their positions as a demonstration of integrity. Obviously, they will not resign. Therefore, it falls to the residents of Sussex County to help them recalibrate their integrity and esteem by voting them out of office at the first opportunity.
Wollom Jensen
Ocean View