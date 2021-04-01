Editor:
I am writing this in regards to the article I read in the March 19 issue of the Coastal Point.
I am a cat person — I have two, which have the opportunity to run free. I am an animal lover (people, not so much), and the thought of trapping an animal for any reason is not acceptable. I would be highly angry and upset if my cats were trapped or harmed in any way.
People that are unkind (no heart), or abusive or neglectful with an animal need to be severely reprimanded. Fines, incarceration or whatever it takes.
No room in our society for these people.
Linda Hitchens
Frankford