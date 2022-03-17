Editor:
On March 10, I attended the protest in Georgetown to “Slow Growth,” “Save the Wetlands,” “No to East Gate,” “Stop the Insanity.” These were signs that were being held up.
One sign said “Remove Section G.” After investigating its meaning, I discovered the proposed buffer ordinance. Sussex County definitely needs a new buffer ordinance. I consider myself relatively intelligent, but this ordinance was difficult for me to read and understand it. The ordinance must be clear and simple to obey, and provide very strong penalties for developers who do not comply.
I realize now that the new ordinance must be amended by deleting Section G, which would allow developers to sidestep the recommended improved buffer widths.
Sussex County must protect, preserve and require forested wetland buffers.
Betsy Schultz
Frankford