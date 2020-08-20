Editor:
I would like to continue the discussion related to the letter from Bob Mattey in response to Rosemary Hardiman’s letter.
I too am very frustrated with the parking situation in Bethany Beach. My daughter and I parked on one of those side streets back in June and were frustrated to find that there was only the option for credit card pay to park. We had to download the app which took way to too much time and then only to find that the app wouldn’t open for us to enter our parking spot number. We were only there to pick up popcorn for Father’s Day and we spent the better part of 30 minutes just trying to get the parking paid. In the end, we never did get it straightened out and we undoubtedly received a parking ticket for $40.
That was my experience in trying to patronize our local merchants this year. I don’t mean this in a derogatory way but a majority of the residents here in Bethany Beach are retired seniors and don’t always carry or have cell phones that would be conducive to this new paying system. This seems unfair to local residents. I, myself, miss the good ole days of quarter meters. I hope the council puts their thinking hats on and really reconsider this parking situation because it is real and it is most likely negatively impacting businesses.
Shannon Hopkins
Frankford