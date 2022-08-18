Editor:
Given the rapidly increasing development around Delaware’s coastline and the area’s growing popularity as a vacation destination, the state’s small beach towns are facing greater amounts of automobile and people traffic — and the problems which they bring. As inland towns allow their housing growth to continue, the beach traffic will only worsen.
In their own way, each beach town is attempting to address these problems; Fenwick is seeking to increase commercial parking spots and decrease ambient noise; Dewey is trying to control jaywalking; and my town, South Bethany, is considering more speed bumps and lowering town speed limits to 15 mph from 25 mph.
To some degree, these actions are at best stopgap; at worst, they provide a false sense that something is being done.
Take speeding along Route 1, a perennial problem. Enforcement by the state police is a low priority, so local towns step in. But some parts … are virtually unpoliced, such as in Millville, which has no police department, or the long stretch between South Bethany and Fenwick Island’s incorporated area. Though the state has installed warning crossing lights along Route 1, without enforcement, the lights are meaningless, or worse.
When the area was relatively sleepy and quiet, ad hoc safety measures were not an issue. But as car traffic and people volume increase, the beach towns have a greater obligation to ensure their safety. Very few towns utilize traffic and pedestrian safety professionals. Most towns could benefit from a comprehensive analysis of their policies given the hodgepodge nature of their development.
Of course, cost is an issue. But by combining efforts and approaching traffic and pedestrian safety as a joint initiative, the beach towns could be more effective and efficient. That may require each town giving up some of its independence, but when human lives are stake, politics should take a back seat.
Joseph Petito
South Bethany