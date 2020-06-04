Editor:
I have been in the allied health profession for many years and have taught microbiology. I, and my colleagues, have practiced universal precautions using barriers against many organisms, so I’m delighted to see the increased awareness in hygienic practices.
However, as retail and restaurants open, please be reminded that gloves aren’t a substitute for hand-washing, and please change those dirty gloves.
Waitstaff who clear a dirty table shouldn’t be serving food to the next table. Hair should be tied back, jewelry kept to a minimum, and fingernails short and clean.
If this sounds like Clinic 101, it is!
Kandie Semmelman
Bethany Beach