Editor:
The unintended consequences of the state’s war on COVID-19 have been severe for the Quiet Resorts. Businesses are closed. Good people don’t have jobs. Life generally stinks.
Our town governments are the only ones in a position to soften the blows. If ever there were a need for local governments to step up to the plate, it’s now. Expedient solutions, business as usual and turning a blind eye are our enemies.
Here are some approaches to consider:
• Aggressively advertise the idea that people should eat take-out meals, tip like rockstars and buy gift certificates as much as they can.
Our restaurants provide lots of jobs here. Our restaurants are also so good that they contribute greatly to our quality of life. We need them all to come back when this is over.
• Take into account how central our beaches are to living here.
The virus probably makes it a bad idea for crowds to form on our beaches. However, there is a difference between keeping crowds from forming and sweeping the beaches clear of human life.
Town councils should have avoided making life even less pleasant and not generated so much head-shaking disgust. They could have sought ways to make the beaches available to walkers while still avoiding the formation of crowds. Shutting down is expedient and shows people who the boss is, but also makes a very bad situation worse.
Closing the beaches only on weekends (when populations are highest) and checking them with extra vigilance during the week would likely have worked. If it had not, the effort would have been appreciated more than the hasty shutdown. There would be less anger now.
Shutting down the beaches has very likely increased the crowding that will take place when the beaches are finally opened. Taking something away makes people desire it more. This goes double when they believe they were thoughtlessly deprived and ignored.
The Quiet Resorts should begin a soft opening now by allowing beach walking Monday through Thursday. Further delays will mainly serve to make people more fed-up and harder to deal with. Towns should all do this together to avoid people potentially crashing one or two beaches.
• Don’t ignore problems.
When things are going bad, each new annoyance is magnified. Local governments should work hard to do what they can to deal with new problems that pop up. They should save us camels from more straws.
Social distancing probably makes it harder for councils to get things done. However, these are extraordinary times. We need governments that look for ways to help, even when helping is harder than usual.
In my town, for example, the contractor for yard waste and an annual bulk pickup won’t fulfill the contract because of the virus, we’re told. The Town’s only response has been to let us know.
Problems usually have reasonable solutions, if one seeks them. After Hurricane Sandy, our mayor rented dumpsters right away.
Our Quiet Resort governments have a role to play in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. However, they are the only ones who can deal with the unintended consequences of state and federal rules. Their focusing exclusively on making rules in the name of public health is a huge mistake.
We need governments that work to improve things without harming public health. We need white knights who will make things better.
Kent Stephan
South Bethany