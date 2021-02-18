Editor:
I want to voice my concern regarding the proposed development of a multiple housing community at Old Mill and Railway Road.
This will be a high-density development to the area, where there are already several communities.
Other issues will be traffic problems, school crowding and flooding. The land already floods when it rains, due to poor drainage. Adding driveways and roads will increase flooding. Young families will be moving into these apartments and will put burden on the school system.
This proposal needs to be reconsidered. There are so many other land options available.
Marilyn Chaney
Ocean View