Editor:
Reading the endless excuses and deflections by the CEO/president of Beebe Healthcare almost made me cry, knowing this man is also a doctor.
It is truly unsettling knowing that Beebe, with intention and without regrets, publicly does not mandate vaccinations for its employees/medical staff during a pandemic!
The good doctor even admits on his endless rant that “there is much data and science that supports the vaccines.”
Yet he lacks the courage and principle to even confront the deadly and lethal policy of not making vaccinations mandatory for employees and the medical staff at Beebe Healthcare, where his is the CEO/president.
Outrageous…
Greg Thrasher
Fenwick Island