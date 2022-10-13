Editor:
There is an influx of car rallies in Ocean City, Md., that affect the Route 1 corridor of Coastal Highway of the Delaware beach towns. These events are aimed to bring in revenue for the hotels and restaurants in Ocean City, and they are sponsored by Ocean City, Md.
Meanwhile, the smaller towns and residential homes along Route 1 have to endure an entire week per event of all-night drag racing, speeding and unbearable noise for an extended time. There are not enough police in the smaller towns to manage a high volume of partygoers who create an uncomfortable amount of noise and speed issues.
One solution would be to ask Mayor Meehan for police protection or help pay for it, because the smaller towns need aid with this ongoing problem. It gets worse each year. Maybe look for other groups of visitors who respect the people who live here.
This situation is a nuisance that needs to be addressed. Installing speed cameras along Route 1 would help. The town mayors need to work together to solve the problem that is being created for profit.
Patti Reger
Fenwick Island