Editor:
I would like to respond to the May 14, 2021, article on page 32.
The Millville fire company article did not mention putting a traffic light in front of the station to prevent accidents or hurting pedestrians walking to the new Millville park. This is a long-overdue need that a responsible fire company would have installed years ago.
Hopefully, spending all this money will eliminate the need for the fire alarm sounding to call volunteers at the most community-disturbing hours. Hopefully, the department can now afford cell phones. A suggestion would be to study how the Bethany fire company does it.
An option would have been selling off the multimillion-dollar property they own next to Banks and build new facilities at the other Millville station location. Route 26 is a traffic disaster almost year-round now. They are adding to the problem.
Jim Marshall
Millville