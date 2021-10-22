Editor:
The Article in the Coastal Point on Oct. 15 by Susan Canfora concerning the denial for the Proposed Freeman Hotel near Fenwick was not accurate in reporting how many residents fought this conditional use application.
While Kirsten McGuigan-Kleinstuber from the Fenwick Protection Project was quoted in this article, she did not act alone. It takes a village. It took collaboration from many groups to get our voices heard.
There is a coalition of residents under the name of Southern Sussex County Community Action Group (SSCCAG) which represents 31 communities and approximately, 5,500 households. With their extensive email circulation, they contributed greatly to the “Peaceful Protest” organized by several groups. Also, there is another coalition action group named Sussex Alliance for Responsible Growth (SARG), www.SARGCONNECT.
New residents to Sussex County Delaware have become aware there are procedural flaws in the processes for Planning and Zoning and County Council oversight. To be alert to issues for the fast-pace development in our county, please join one of these groups to keep informed. Building/development issues are ongoing.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville