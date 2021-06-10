Editor:
As the originator and a founder of the Barefoot Garden Club, a Federated Garden Club in the state of Delaware, we work to do projects for the town and beautify our own gardens around our homes. This gives curb appeal and beauty to our town.
I find it offensive to have signs placed in the front of residential homes, intersecting corners, and on properties where owners are not in residence. It sends out a negative message to homeowners and guests visiting Fenwick Island.
It is OK to agree to disagree and still be friends. Please let us have better taste, and take down the signs, as this is our “Happy Place.”
Barbara Peters, Founder
Barefoot Garden Club
Fenwick Island