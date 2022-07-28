Editor:
In the past year we have so much to be grateful for in our “Quiet Resort” of Fenwick Island. The town’s leadership, staff and volunteers have clearly brought to our community an outstanding level of expertise, energy and vision to execute and maintain an exemplary level of governance that we should all be proud of. This outpouring of community support after the last election was mirrored in the recent turnout at the July 4th Beach Party. It was a community event that was truly inspiring. Thank you for all that made this happen and for all of those who participated. It was a record-setting event which helps the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol.
Now, as we enter into this new election cycle let us remember that we are a small town. The Fenwick Island Charter and Code were developed for a reason. This has historically been a walking and bike-riding town. With that in mind, the thought of exploring the use of commercial and residential shuttles in town bring a whole other level of infrastructure. Ocean City, Bethany, Dewey and Rehoboth all allow commercial and residential shuttles. They also have public restrooms to accommodate this added foot traffic. I can’t think of one homeowner in Fenwick that would embrace a public restroom next to their property, their neighbor’s property or be downwind of such a structure. This opens up Pandora’s Box even if you allow or try to limit one shuttle regardless of the reason. The same goes for the thought of limiting property owner’s rights and letting them use it for commercial parking. There is zoning in the town that defines what is commercial use and what is residential. We should not place our residential neighbors in a situation where they are stuck with a parking lot that should otherwise be a single-family home for use personally or a rental. That is inconsiderate.
We have a solid foundation now with our current Town Council members. Let us continue to support them by voting for Bill Rymer, Richard Benn and Edward Bishop. We live on a small sandbar that’s not getting any larger. We need representation that is going to support what drew us all here. A family atmosphere. A place where we can feel safe walking, riding bikes and enjoying the simpler things in life.
Thomas Brennan Jr.
Fenwick Island