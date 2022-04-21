Editor:
Since there are several different cable companies that the Ocean View, Bethany area, why does Mediacom have a monopoly on this service? I think it is outrageous that citizens and taxpayers do not have a choice as to their cable/internet provider. It reminds me of the time when the Bell Telephone Company had a monopoly on the telephone business until it was broken up. I understand that Mediacom’s monopoly is not as large as Bell’s but I think it’s time that people should have a choice as to who they wish to provide their cable service besides Mediacom.
D.T. Malesky
Ocean View