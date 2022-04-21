Editor's Note

As referenced in our previous coverage of this issue, Mediacom does not have legal monopoly on cable TV or internet service in Ocean View and other portions of the Coastal Point’s readership area. Other companies can serve any areas they wish to invest in, but until recently, opted not to invest in the infrastructure that would be required to serve customers in these areas, citing the high percentage of potential customers they would have to acquire in order to make that move financially desirable for them.

Earlier this year, Comcast began building its infrastructure to serve Bethany Beach and South Bethany, and service is expected to be offered there later this year. They have not yet opted to extend that infrastructure into Ocean View or other portions of the area. The cable franchise agreements that exist with local municipalities cover the fees providers pay to the municipalities for use of the rights-of-way for their infrastructure and do not limit that use to a single provider. Customers wishing to have alternative service providers will have to persuade those companies to provide the service.

Editor:

Since there are several different cable companies that the Ocean View, Bethany area, why does Mediacom have a monopoly on this service? I think it is outrageous that citizens and taxpayers do not have a choice as to their cable/internet provider. It reminds me of the time when the Bell Telephone Company had a monopoly on the telephone business until it was broken up. I understand that Mediacom’s monopoly is not as large as Bell’s but I think it’s time that people should have a choice as to who they wish to provide their cable service besides Mediacom.

D.T. Malesky

Ocean View