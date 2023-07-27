Editor:
At 7:45 a.m. this morning, July 21, 2023, my cell phone gave me a tornado warning from Amazon. My TV did the same.
It caught my attention as I sought shelter in a bathtub.
However, the loud alarm system at the Millville fire department one block from me was nowhere to be heard. It was totally silent.
That same fire department had loud alarms for the past week, almost every day, at all hours, for reasons no one can fathom.
The system should be about preserving lives. When is this department without even a stoplight on Route 26 going to be responsive to the community?
James Marshall
Millville