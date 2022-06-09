Editor:
At the May 20, 2022, town council meeting, [a] council member and chair of the [Bethany Beach] Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee, reported that a DelDOT analysis found that there isn’t a traffic safety problem on Route 26 near DiFebo’s warranting a new flashing light and crosswalk.
Thus, the primary justification put forward by the Town for spending our tax dollars to study the feasibility of constructing an elevated walkway through the former Walcek Tract for “safety reasons” has been debunked, consistent with the views of members of the community provided in testimony at council meetings, and in numerous letters and emails to the Town and to the Coastal Point newspaper.
Another rationale for studying and building an elevated walkway is that it will be an educational amenity, providing ecological information through simple observation opportunities and perhaps by few interpretive signs. It is unclear how the Town can argue that the walkway would be an environmental amenity when its construction will require chopping down many mature trees and shrubs, plus destroying and degrading native ground cover and pockets of wetlands.
I applauded the Town when they bought the property to preserve, but I am disappointed with their plans to develop it. The Town already owns a nature trail less than a mile away at the nature center. It appears to be a duplication of services.
Building a walkway that would dump pedestrians and bicycles onto Central Boulevard, which already is too narrow for regular car traffic and emergency vehicles, into frequently flooded streets, makes no sense from a traffic safety perspective.
I urge the Town to immediately halt spending our tax dollars, or DNREC grant dollars, on any studies or other activities related to an elevated walkway at this location. Don’t pave over paradise to put up a walkway.
Lee Bunting
Bethany Beach