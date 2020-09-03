Editor:
I watched the Candidates’ Night and appreciate the Coastal Point for making the opportunity available for all those interested in improved and accountable town government.
I am writing to support the candidacy of Russell Evans, the only non-incumbent and non-resident running for a seat on the town council. I have known Russell for more than 20 years, and I find his approach to municipal government refreshing and needed for a small town like Bethany Beach.
Rather than merely rubberstamping initiatives from the town manager, Russell will insist that the town council return to its intended mission — that the town manager take direction from the town council. Additionally, his positions that Bethany needs competition to Mediacom, a final solution to flooding and keeping Bethany a “Quiet Resort” will benefit all residents and visitors to our great town.
Doug McDaniel
Bethany Beach