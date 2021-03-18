Letter to the Editor Reader voices opposition to Evans Farm development Mar 18, 2021 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:I am against the Evans Farm development plan. There are many reasons why. However, overcrowded and safety/water issues are just a few. Fred HavelockMillville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Coronavirus State opens up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for those 50 and older Th… Read More >> Dagsboro Former Dagsboro police chief Toomey remembered for service to community “C… Read More >> News Local woman saves couple from chimney fire Wh… Read More >> Ocean View Ocean View approaches build-out Th… Read More >> View More Recent News