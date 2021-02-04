Editor:
I am writing to express my dismay and strong opposition to the recent announcement by the Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission that a public hearing regarding the Evans Farm Apartment Hearing CU#2206 has been scheduled for Feb. 18.
During an appointment with my personal internist on Jan. 27, I inquired about the safety, from a medical perspective, of such a public hearing. He and a colleague who is a virologist and is deeply engaged in COVID-19 research both expressed grave concern about such a public gathering at this time. The virologist was appalled that such a public hearing would be held in the midst of emerging threats from the recently-announced COVID-19 virus mutations that have displayed heightened infectious qualities of this virus.
Claiming that they are following the standards regarding public gatherings in this pandemic time, the Planning and Zoning Commission expressed its intention to hold the public hearing on the campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. Georgetown has been and is identified as one of the “Hot Spots” for COVID-19 in Delaware.
Recent demographics show that the median age of the population of Ocean View is 59.7 and the median age of Millville is 55.9. This data shows that fully half of the general population is either in or approximately in the high-risk category for death by COVID-19. For the Planning and Zoning Commission to disregard the science and medical information concerning the danger and high risk from COVID-19 is nothing short of irresponsible given that the population demographic of Sussex County and the Ocean View, Millville, Bethany Beach communities have a majority of residents in the high-risk category.
Beyond irresponsible is the decision to proceed with a public meeting of this magnitude is reckless endangerment and borderline criminal in its disregard for public safety. Even the governor of Delaware has called for postponement of public hearings and gatherings until such time as the majority of the population of Delaware has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
This hearing (CU#2206) must be postponed until such time as it is deemed safe and in the public interest to hold such an important and potentially large gathering of people desiring to express their Constitutional right to petition their government and express their grievances.
Wollom Jensen
Ocean View