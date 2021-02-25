Editor:
I am a senior citizen living near the site of the proposed apartment complex at the corner of Railway and Old Mill Roads. I have several concerns regarding the impact of such development on the neighborhood.
In the past, traffic in this area was only a problem during the summer. However, road congestion has increased considerably with the construction of year-round housing. This in turn makes the tourist-season traffic jams even worse.
Additionally, a complex with 200 families will increase the need for emergency services, compounded by the inevitable increase in traffic accidents.
Another issue to be considered is water displacement. Water drain-off in this area is poor at best. There is at least one section of Railway Road that becomes covered with water during heavy rains. In cold weather, that section freezes, creating a hazard that could worsen with this kind of land use.
I hope the needs, wishes and safety of the current residents will be considered in the decision-making process.
B.J. Ward
Ocean View