Editor:
There is a wolf running in the Sussex County 5th District councilmatic Republican primary.
A wolf who wants to guard the hen house.
Are you concerned about the fact that every farm field in the county seems to be seeded to grow a development? Are you concerned about clogged roadways? Then you have a stake in the 5th councilmatic primary race.
One candidate, John Rieley, the incumbent county councilman, has served for four years as a voice of reason guarding our Sussex County values.
The challenger, Keller Hopkins, has spent the last seven years on the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, contributing his vote on all the new developments!
Who is better for Sussex County?
John Rieley.
Kathy Moon
Lewes