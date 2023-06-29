Editor:
Recently, our coastal communities have been flooded with endless announcements of upcoming firework shows. Ocean City alone will hold two separate “spectaculars” on July 4. In addition, O.C. will host fireworks every Sunday night from June 11 through Sept. 3, and every Monday night from July 10 through Aug. 28. This amounts to 22 firework displays through the summer.
As if that’s not enough, other communities hosting firework displays around the weekend of the Fourth are: Rehoboth, Lewes, Dewey, Salisbury, Berlin, and Ocean Pines. Bethany Beach, thanks to beach replenishment, is postponing theirs until September.
This plethora of fireworks is both good news and bad news. The good news is municipalities are thrilled to reap the revenues from increasing crowds of tourists. The bad is to consider the devastating impact that fireworks have on wildlife, the environment and even humans.
Ospreys are welcoming babies now to their nests. Fireworks result in birds abandoning their nests, and the orphans may be lost. Other birds get disoriented and take flight erratically, and fly into buildings or trees. Fireworks pollute soil, waterways, wetlands and air. Horses, deer and companion pets are spooked into running through things or escaping shelters.
The smoke from fireworks irritates eyes and respiratory fracks of animals and people. Water pollution is a concern, as heavy metals used in fireworks rains down literally on our already endangered watersheds. Firework residue and pieces cannot be broken down by an animals digestive system.
More and more, state and national ordinances are restricting the use of fireworks near protected habitats to minimize the impact on wildlife. In 2022, Pennsylvania passed a law giving more power to municipalities to regulate fireworks. Where is Delaware in this effort?
One of the “positive” reasons mentioned in the O.C. press release was that fireworks will cost less than the drone shows that they featured over the pandemic. They obviously didn’t factor in the irreplaceable losses outlined here.
Linda Schulte
Selbyville