Editor:
As this letter is being written, there is a large protest taking place to oppose the endless expansion and development taking place here in Sussex County. It is time for our elected leaders to pay attention to what their constituents are saying, rather than supporting the deep-rooted “good old boys” network that is in place.
While I fully support a property owner’s right to sell their property, our elected officials do not need to continue the trend of approving all of these rezoning requests. The farm lands being rezoned residential provide a windfall for the landowner, at the expense of the balance of the population.
The land has been farmed for many generations and can continue to be farmed. Nobody is taking that right away, nor would such a restriction take anything away from the farmers. The land still has value as a farm and can continue to provide income to the farmers and their families.
We had an incident here in Millville where one family sold 40 acres to a developer (years ago) and then claimed hardship because the balance of the farm land is now surrounded by houses. Worse yet, the Town approved the rezoning request.
We can now look forward to an additional 130-plus houses. For those who say “it is in the “Master Plan”: Master Plans can (and should) be amended to fit the needs of the general public. Our local officials have the right (and obligation) to do so.
One last comment to County Councilman Doug Hudson: Last week, he questioned where all the carpenters, plumbers and electricians would work should there be a moratorium on new construction. Ask anyone down here trying to get work done: Finding anyone available for jobs around the home is near impossible. I personally know someone who was building an addition on their house, and they hired contractors from Pennsylvania because they could not get anyone local to respond.
Just yesterday, I had an (emergency) electrical issue in my house. I lost power to my water heater, garage door opener and the freezer in my garage. I called no less than six electrical contractors. Four of these never called me back. The two who did answer the phone said it would be four to six weeks before they could get someone out here (and that includes one company that advertises 24/7 emergency service).
There is more than enough work to support these workers. We homeowners would actually appreciate being able to employ some of the local tradesmen.
David Moeller
Millville