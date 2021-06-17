Editor:
The House recently passed the Clean Water Act. Now this legislation is in the Senate’s hands.
It is critical that the Clean Water Act be passed, but even more important it be fully-funded.
Ninety percent of our waterways are polluted and/or dying. (Is there really an and/or here?) Ninety percent!
We all watch development continue relentlessly — building on wetlands and mowing down our critical forests. The result is 100 miles of waterways with fish documented to carry pesticides and metals and more.
We can wait no longer. Yes, $50 million is a staggering amount... partially because every year we delay funding, the amount needed to save it rises. As taxpayers, we want our legislators to invest in our future and our children’s by ensuring we have clean water.
It is important for us to recognize and support those officials who decide now to work to save our waterways, watersheds and wildlife versus those who — by inaction — cause them to die.
Linda Schulte
Selbyville