I would like to start by saying that the preservation of our vital and fragile watershed in Sussex County should be of utmost importance to County officials. We need to vigorously manage our inland watershed and protect wetland buffers, along with the appropriate vegetation to filter water and mitigate future flooding. We urgently need to pass a strong wetlands buffer ordinance.
Unfortunately, instead of taking an existing, effective ordinance from another coastal jurisdiction and adapting it for the county, Sussex County Council created a working group back in 2019. We finally received a new draft in the fall of 2021, but it is flawed in major ways.
(1) There is no protection for forested areas in buffer zones. Mature trees can all be cut down in buffer areas prior to submitting an application for development. Sadly, seedlings are planted as replacements, but they are not a substitute for mature trees. Also, eliminate the option of non-forested meadows since they are inadequate for the task. “Selective cutting” should be eliminated completely.
(2) There should be no options available in the buffer ordinance — period. No “case by case” consideration of requested changes. Required setbacks for buildings should start where the buffer ends. Individuals in a subdivision should never own any land within a wetland buffer. If a development cannot be built following the stated rules, then it should be denied.
(3) The number of feet for all buffer areas needs to be increased and applied to all wetlands — tidal, non-tidal and freestanding. The proposed ordinance is still much less than other coastal jurisdictions, and we should want the best ordinance for our county. I’m in favor of the greater buffer sizes recommended by the Center for the Inland Bays. They are experts on the topic and worked hard to provide information to assist in decision-making.
(4) The enforcement of buffer maintenance cannot fall to the individual HOAs. This is a recipe for disaster. HOA’s are not equipped to enforce this type of rule. The County should have strong enforcement with signage in place to indicate buffers are totally off limits.
And yet there are forces at work in the county that want the vital importance of these natural areas to be ignored in order to continue developing more subdivisions and selling land at premium prices. Why is this?
Neighboring jurisdictions have created strong buffer ordinances to protect their water resources and, in spite of more stringent rules, have continued to attract plenty of builders and residents. When will elected officials in Sussex County do the right thing for everyone?
Please approve a new buffer ordinance to codify needed changes — wider protected areas with no exceptions and strong enforcement.
Merril Levesque
Frankford