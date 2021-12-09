Editor:
On Dec. 14, 2012, when a youth shot and killed 20 angelic first-graders and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary school, I was in disbelief. As a retired educator, I echoed the outrage of many others who were aghast that such horror could happen so quickly — 154 rounds in less than 5 minutes.
Fast-forward nine years, filled with mass shootings at schools, concerts, synagogues, churches, political rallies, colleges, a nightclub and a supermarket, and I am even more horrified that our country has failed to enact laws to curtail such carnage.
So what to do?
Sandy Hook taught us that semi-automatic weapons are highly lethal. When an AR15 or an AK47 rips into you, there is little left for the medics and surgeons to sew up. These weapons are meant to kill quickly and efficiently. They often hold clips of 100 or more bullets. They are weapons of war, to be used only by trained professionals, like soldiers or SWAT teams.
From 1994 to 2004, federal law prohibited the manufacture for civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms that were defined as assault weapons, as well as certain large-capacity ammunition magazines. While that ban, unfortunately, expired, today it should be illegal for the public to own them — especially persons under 21 years of age, like Adam Lanza (Sandy Hook) and Kyle Rittenhouse (Kenosha).
Across our country, gun violence is a growing epidemic. Gun sales have skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic, and the number of shootings and firearms deaths in Delaware during 2021 has already broken all previous records. Much the same is happening in other states.
Even though Delaware enacted a safe-storage law several years ago, too many Delawareans do not practice its provisions. In October this year, students in Dover, Wilmington and Smyrna brought guns to school. Their parents or guardians should be required to complete the “Be Smart” program offered by Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety. These groups report “each year in the United States, nearly 350 children ages 17 and under gain access to a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. Every year, nearly 700 children 17 and under die by suicide with a gun.” Public education and enforcement to keep kids away from firearms is crucial.
The reality that no single new law will eradicate gun violence should not be an excuse for doing nothing. Last session, the Delaware Legislature failed to pass a “Permit to Purchase” law (SB3) that would close loopholes and better control who can possess a gun. In past years, our lawmakers have drafted, but failed to enact, legislation to limit semi-automatic weapons like those used at Sandy Hook.
Inaction will mean more gun violence, especially in our divided country, where school board meetings have turned angry, and threat of harm is becoming a publicly “tolerated” way of dealing with differences of opinion. All of us, especially legislators and public officials, must persevere until we feel an increase in the safety of our lives, and we see a decrease in the number of firearm deaths.
Under our Second Amendment, the Supreme Court has essentially held that everyone has the right to keep and bear arms, but that right can be regulated. Because guns are deadly, the Sandy Hook first-graders implore us to set responsible rules of engagement. On this ninth anniversary of their deaths at the tender ages of 6 and 7, let the memory of these precious ones give us the wisdom, persistence and humanity to create a gun-safety culture.
Carol K. Psaros, Member
Moms Demand Action, Sussex-Kent Chapter