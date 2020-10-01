Editor:
I am writing to let you all know of an unfortunate event that happened in my parent’s front field last week. They have had a fairly noticeable “Biden” sign for about a month now. Originally, they had a regular campaign-sized square Biden sign at the end of their driveway. After watching someone steal it (in a brown truck with a trailer) they decided to make something a bit more secure.
That day, we got our share of “Trump 2020” jeers out the window of cars passing by, but it has been fairly quiet ever since.
Over the weeks, my family has gotten both the thumbs-up and thumbs-down from people in passing conversation, which is to be expected. There are people on both sides of the aisle and opinions run the gamut — fair enough.
We have also had Trump signs placed in the field, and have seen teenagers videoing themselves giving it the finger while driving by and posting it on Snapchat. Perhaps, most concerning, a grown man asked one of my siblings if my parents put it up for “target practice.”
That comment right there is part of the issue.
The whole problem right now in this country is people can’t disagree without insults and name-calling, which are the seeds of violence and hatred. They say things off-the-cuff and then say “it was just a joke.” There is a house behind that sign, and people — someone’s family — my family — lives in that house. So, where’s the joke? Would it be as funny if it were your parents?
Needless to say, I guess it was only a matter of time before someone defaced the sign. They trespassed onto our property and spray-painted a vulgar term on it. So that’s what we are doing now? Graffiti and trespassing? We re-painted it and had a lesson on domestic tranquility as being part of the job of the federal government — remote learning at its finest. We also had neighbors stop and express their disgust at the classlessness and disrespectful defacing of our property — neighbors who may or may not support that candidate.
I pass Trump signs every day. I don’t have one and I don’t agree with them, but I don’t think to take them down or to spray-paint them. That’s what makes America great already — we are made up of people with different opinions. But, as a country, we are becoming so polarized.
To say or believe that black lives matter doesn’t mean you believe cops are all bad or that white lives don’t. How that even became politicized is beyond me. To be a Democrat doesn’t mean you want to kill all the babies, and to be a Republican doesn’t mean you are racist and classist. The second we label each other as such, we lose sight of the fact that, at the core, we all want the same things. We want our family to be safe. We want our kids to grow up and have it better than we did. We want to prosper and see the country not be torn apart by discord and rhetoric.
So, no matter what is happening in the rest of the country, let’s do better in Sussex County. If you see something happening on someone’s property, say something. Stand up for goodness and for respect. Let’s agree to disagree, and teach tolerance and empathy.
After posting it on social media, one of my daughters was asked, “Well, would it be the same if it were a Trump sign?” Um, yes, it’s exactly the same. That’s the whole point. Respect goes both ways. We can do better, and we can re-build this country by seeing each other as we are — neighbors, co-workers, teammates and friends.
Monica Fleming Scott
Millsboro