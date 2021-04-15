Editor:
I’ve learned from this pandemic to respect the virus that causes COVID-19. This particle, less than 1/100th of a human hair in diameter, is smart. This ball of DNA, RNA and proteins decorated with spikes on the surface — is wily.
Never before have we seen a virus infect humans and not reveal itself. We know when we’ve caught the flu; we’ve seen HIV from people who have developed AIDS; we are terrified by Ebola, the virus that causes people to bleed to death. With these viruses, we would know if we’ve been infected.
Not with coronavirus. The pandemic was confounded by virus-infected individuals who are asymptomatic. These people host the virus, enabling the particles to replicate and allowing them to jump to other humans, without a cost to the host. That’s super-sneaky. Is the virus picking and choosing who gets sick?
When COVID tests were in short supply, health officials discouraged people without symptoms from taking a COVID test. The assumption was that no symptom means you couldn’t have the virus. What an incorrect assumption! How insufficient are the measures of public places to take temperature!
Asymptomatic people do not have fever — or any other symptom. They feel and look normal, but they are shedding and spreading virus. Asymptomatic individuals are like Trojan horses. Because we didn’t test asymptomatic people, we didn’t know the full extent of where the virus was.
And that’s not the only reason that this virus is wily. COVID-19 has long-term effects that have yet to be understood. Called long-haulers, some COVID-19 survivors suffer debilitating long-term effects. Symptoms include chronic fatigue, and thinking and memory problems, much like what some chemotherapy patients experience.
Until we understand fully how this virus works, how it exploits humans to perpetuate itself and how we can defeat it, this virus deserves respect.
Ann Maureen Rouhi
Frankford