Editor:
I am not writing this letter to endorse any candidate/candidates while being critical of another candidate/candidate(s) personal and/or political views.
Are you tired of hearing every two years that “this is the most important election of our lifetimes” by most political commentators?
Get used to it. It is true every two years.
Democracy is hard work.
Many of Americans proudly served this nation, and many died protecting that important word “democracy.”
I ask every person to “make a note to vote,” whether absentee, early vote or in person on Election Day.
However, before “casting your ballot,” please take a moment, giving serious thought, in your mind and in your heart, for the candidate(s) you are supporting.
Remembering that you are voting for yourself, your community, your children’s and your grandchildren’s future.
Al Liebeskind
Millsboro