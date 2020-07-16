Editor:
Increasingly, I see early-risers come to the beach and set up multiple chairs and umbrellas, and leave them unused for hours.
I’m not referring to those who set up and beach walk, swim, paddleboard or walk into town for an hour or so.
These are folks who stake a claim and don’t come back until lunchtime.
I’d like the Bethany beach patrol to keep an eye out for this arrangement and give us support if we see this situation, to be able to move these items — especially on high-volume days on the beach.
Kandie Semmelman
Bethany Beach