Editor:
I have written a letter to members of the Sussex County Council urging them to vote for the Buffer Ordinance without Section G. I urge all county residents to contact the council representatives for Sussex County and let your voice be heard. Those who are able to attend the next hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., come prepared with a statement to read to the council. Those who previously spoke at the January meeting may attend but not speak. For more information, go to inlandbays.org.
Section G counters all the progress that has been made revising and updating the Buffer Ordinance by balancing economic and environmental considerations.
Section G is not good for our environmental health and is counter to the current science and economics.
There should not be any allowances to reduce the width requirement of buffers. Allowing buffers to be cut in half is environmental egregious and irresponsible. This wording only benefits developers to eliminate buffers and add in areas that are not adjacent to waterways. Without clear written language on how the ordinance will be enforced by Sussex County, developers will be able to violate any restrictions that doesn’t suit them and build without consequences. Buffers are location-specific and must be adjacent to all waterways. Buffer widths must be maintained at the proposed increased width and options to reduce them or moved must be removed.
Tree protection is crucial to buffer zones. Trees are our protection against pollution and is essential for wildlife habitats. Any ordinance that allows clear cutting trees prior to an application for development needs to be stopped. There must be an ordinance that states that trees must be retained or planted in the buffer when a site is developed. Grass maintenance is not a sufficient buffer.
Sussex County is the only county in Delaware, the state of Maryland and the state of New Jersey without any existing protections for existing forest or the replanting of trees. Sussex County needs to write and adopt a Forest Preservation Ordinance, like New Castle County, that includes afforestation (establishing forest on land not previously forested, forest habitat value assessment {a method for determining the areas within a forest that contain high habitat value} and critical root zone {increase protection of tree health and survival rates}).
The catastrophic storms that we have all lived through in the past 60 years have caused millions of dollars damage and devastated property because of antiquated buffer zone regulations in Sussex County. Buffer ordinances benefit the county’s wetlands and waterways as it reduces the impact of flooding for new and existing residents. Forests, trees, and vegetation of native species protect the wildlife, property, and the quality of life for all Sussex County residents.
The actions we take now with this buffer ordinance will either protect or destroy the next generations environmental inheritance and the future economic value of landownership and property.
Angela Pierce
Selbyville