Editor:
I attended the Feb. 10 meeting of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission to oppose the proposed development named East Gate because my back yard is adjacent to it. The developer wants to build 88 houses on 38 acres, and destroy 18 out of 19 acres of forests, which includes “protected” wetlands; which is just wrong!
The DNREC is also opposed to destroying the wetlands. Wetlands have a place in our world to provide the habitat for an abundance of wildlife and for the trees to absorb water during storms/hurricanes. Remember Hurricane Sandy’s flooding.
I propose a moratorium on building all new subdivisions for five years east of Route 113. Currently, there are 43 developments under construction or approved for construction. How will we know we are not overwhelming the infrastructure that is in place now? We need to wait and see how the increased population and traffic will affect the schools and driving conditions (heaven forbid if we all need to evacuate to the north), and don’t forget our precious threatened wildlife.
We need to stop and pause to wait for current communities to be completed.
This is a reasonable proposal for the Planning & Zoning committee to consider.
Betsy & George Schultz
Frankford