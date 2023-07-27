Editor:
The Coastal Point newspaper ran articles on July 7 and 14 concerning mental health issues in our elementary and middle school and the state mandate under HB100 to have schools increase their mental health counselors and professionals.
Indian River School District voted to ignore the mandate, fearing an increase in taxes. James Fritz, IRSD School Board vice president, urged the board to vote against the mandate and proudly cited the IRSD 70-cent school tax is lower than the next school district. He is leading the anti-tax and anti-mandate to create opposition to add funding or have a public referendum to raise funds to support more counselors.
While this seems a good situation for taxpayers, it is the school children who are victims of mental health problems that suffer.
A nation is only as strong as its people when they are healthy and economically productive. Mental illness weakens a nation due to a less educated population. Our children, America’s future, deserves the best.
Please contact Indian River School District superintendent, Jack Owens, and voice your concerns. He can be reached at jack.owens@irsd.k12.de.us or (302) 436-1000.
Doris Pierce
Selbyville