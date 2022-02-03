At your meeting on Dec. 20, 2021, you discussed a motion to refuse to enforce Gov. Carney’s mask mandate for students and personnel beyond its expiration date of Feb. 8. Your decision that night was to hold the vote at your Jan. 24 meeting, pending a study of the financial consequences which might be imposed on the school district and the legal implications on the directors if a decision was made to refuse to enforce the mandate. Since then, the mandate has been extended indefinitely, and the agenda at the Jan. 24 meeting did not include this vote.
I am grateful that your decision to hold no vote may have saved the district some financial penalties, but I believe that you made the right decision for the wrong reason. I was told by Mr Layfield, Board president, that the Board felt that it had to enforce the mandate because, referring to Gov. Carney, “He’s the boss — he makes the decisions.”
I, and many other voters, believe in masks and vaccines in an effort to control the spread of the COVID virus and its variants. We believe in the wisdom of the highway construction sign: Temporary inconvenience, permanent improvement. So, I am writing to say that we would have preferred a vote which enthusiastically endorsed the governor’s mask mandate as a statement of your active concern for the health and safety of our local students and the district’s personnel.
Please keep the students and personnel in mind if and when issues concerning their personal security come before the school board in the future.
Ronald Lewis
Selbyville