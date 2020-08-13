Editor:
We get the waterways we deserve. Boat owners locally are often quick to complain about the need to dredge our local creeks, and property owners adjoining the creeks often complain about bank erosion. Many of us also complain about the trash one sees on the creeks and bays and, in some cases, the poor quality of the water.
As a regular user of our local waterways, it is easy to see why people complain about these issues, but the focus always seems to be on fixing, rather than preventing, them.
The planet has been building waterways to suit its needs long before humans came on the scene. Only in the last several 100 years has mankind routinely tampered with the border between land and water. Before the modern era of waterway management, the Romans did build canals and aqueducts in large numbers. They did so to suit the water to man’s needs, as we do today, but they paid a price for doing so and so are we. We can learn from their mistakes.
The Romans, ultimately, after building a major harbor at Ostia, had to abandon the city, which is why today there is modern Ostia, the port for Rome, but also Ostia Anitqua, the remains of the port from the time of the empire.
The waters became badly polluted with waste that came downstream from Rome; it silted up, and dredging could not keep up. Ultimately, old Ostia was abandoned. It is too late, and for that matter unfair, having allowed people to build docks and have boats, to end dredging, but we should be more selective and fairer about how we do it and take steps to minimize the need.
While waterways change with time, even where man does not interfere the pace and nature of change is less dramatic in a more natural creek. This is not always convenient for mankind, so we take steps to stabilize and contain rivers and other streams. That said, it comes at a cost and with risks. All one has to do is look at the Indian River Inlet and its history of many bridges since it was first stabilized.
Sometimes the need is great enough to justify the cost of maintaining the waterway between fixed banks. No one would argue we should let Indian River revert to its history of meandering or completely closing occasionally. The economic impact of not doing so is clear. This is not always the case, though, particularly with less dynamic waterways.
The small streams that are abundant in this region, if left to their own, develop a fairly stable profile over time. They have banks that slope gradually to the water and marshland, bogs and flood plains that buffer the edge. The depth of the stream is regulated by the need to move the volume of water that they collect from the surrounding land and move it to the sea.
If we ignore the natural profile, we do so at our own risk, and ultimately at our own expense. When we eliminate forest buffers and marshes to build roads and homes, we set ourselves up with the need to repeatedly dredge a creek. We also eliminate the flood plain in doing so and increase the risk of flooding. Further, in dredging the creeks we end up fighting mother nature.
If you have ever dug a hole on a beach near the water’s edge, you know once you hit water in your hole, unless the slope of the sides of your hole is very gentle, very quickly the walls of the hole collapse until they reach a gentle enough angle to become stable.
So is with our creeks. When we don’t maintain the natural profile and just dredge, we set off erosion and the creek erode the bank to put back the natural slope. In the process, it fills up the dredged channel we spent tax dollars to dig. To fight this, owners often will then want to create a hard border with bulkheading, slowly turning a natural creek into a canal while also increasing the impact of flooding and eliminating the breeding ground for crabs and fish we want to catch.
Like Indian River, the economics of not dredging are fairly obvious where existing development has made it necessary, but we should do what we can to maintain areas that retain their natural banks and dredge sparingly elsewhere while trying to restore the natural profile as much as possible. To do otherwise is counter-productive for boater, home owner and the environment.
This week’s visit from Hurricane Isaias could have been very different if it had tracked to our east rather than our west. Those natural marshes and broad floodplains would have protected our homes better than anything we can build for ourselves to prevent flooding. To understand this, all one has to do is cross the Indian River Bridge when a storm with similar winds passes offshore and floods out Route 1.
The lesson to take from this is not to try and stop that type of flooding but to allow a natural landscape that evolved to cope with it. We all recognize the need to defend the Indian River crossing, but it’s equally clear it is not easy to do so and cannot be justified everywhere.
Councilperson Doug Hudson recently indicated he understood the need for adequate forest buffers and for the County to acquire more green space. I.G. Burton, another council member, also has brought forth legislation to expand the existing 50-foot forest buffers.
All of that is great and takes courage in the face of pressure for development, and they should be supported in their efforts. However, even if we do make changes to protect the boundary between land and water, we also need to make changes in how we enforce these regulations.
It is not uncommon for developers to show on their plans a 50-foot forest buffer, the County’s current requirement, and protection for wetlands. However, in many cases the forest buffer is then subjected to a “thinning out” that leaves few trees and no understory vegetation, defeating the buffer’s purpose to both slow water reaching the creek and to serve as a filter for excess nitrogen and phosphorus, which if not trapped on land, can and do lead to dead zones in our creeks.
I am not suggesting that development stop, or dredging end, but we do need to change how we go about allowing it and making sure that in meeting the demand we do not destroy the very reason people wish to come here.
I began this letter saying we will get the waterways we deserve. If we do not ensure proper protection of the boundary between land and water, we end up with creeks that silt up, needing dredging regularly, and in turn create conditions that put people at risk from flooding and poor water quality.
We need our county council to enact better regulation and provide for its enforcement. We must ensure development is done in a way that does not destroy the very thing that makes the land attractive to develop. As citizens, we need to speak up and supported elected leaders that are willing to take the needed steps to ensure the beauty that brings people here.
Martin Lampner
Ocean View