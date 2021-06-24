I am appealing for your reconsideration of the proposed building of a hotel and restaurant on Bennett Avenue, which intersects with Route 54.
While your proposed plan is lovely in design and intent, it is flawed without the traffic study that is needed so badly on Route 54. During summer months — particularly on weekends — traffic is backed up bumper-to-bumper on this narrow corridor. Until DelDOT considers this the evacuation route that it is and the main road from Fenwick Island west into Selbyville, traffic problems will remain and are a hazard. This section of Fenwick Island is overpopulated. Rental condos and existing hotels provide enough places for families to stay at this time.
Instead of bringing more people into an already overcrowded corridor, please consider a better use for this property. An environmental educational center would provide families with a place to learn about the marshes and the marine life that we treasure here in this location. The legacy of your name on such an educational facility would be a plus, and educational activities would provide a new dimension for children and parents. It will help us take care of our existing inland bays through better education. Families are always looking for fun things to do, and your environmental center would provide a new unique place to visit.
Thank you for your consideration in this matter and your contributions to the community.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville