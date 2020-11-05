Editor:
My name is Holly Hobbs, and I used to live at 1403 Bunting Avenue. I have been to Fenwick Island, Del., since I was born (1964). My house was owned by my late father, Charles Hobbs. I retain a small portion of 1310 Bunting Avenue.
Many attempts have been turned down by town councils to keep Fenwick quiet. I have always loved Fenwick because it is quiet. If I wanted to party, I could take the bus to Ocean City, Md., or Dewey Beach, Del. Loud nighttime music would destroy the quiet we love, and it would drive our Fenwick neighbors away. It would invite other, louder, groups, and would make Fenwick like Ocean City, Md., or Dewey Beach, Del., which we already have just across the state border!
Fenwick, along with Bethany, have to me always been “the quiet resorts.” Let’s keep it that way!
Holly Hobbs
Fenwick Island