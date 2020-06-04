Editor:
Has anyone noticed all the bags of dog feces that are along the trails in the Fresh Pond state park? I go hiking on the trails a couple times a week, and there are dozens of bags of dog feces along the trail.
Dog owners, a carry-in, carry-out park means you take your dog’s waste home with you to dispose of, not leave it there for everyone to see! Delaware parks do not have trash receptacles or maintenance staff to pick up your dog’s waste, and I am personally disgusted with seeing it day after day. If you wouldn’t leave a plastic soda bottle in the woods along the trail, why would you leave your dog’s faces in a bright plastic bag?
Brandon Lewis
Ocean View