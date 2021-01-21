Editor:
The Town of Dagsboro is being asked to change the current Town Center District code to include “retail liquor stores” as an allowable use. At this time, the Town Center District does not allow retail liquor stores.
Clay Snead of Snead’s Properties and Carlton Savage of Scaled Engineering Inc. proposed to build a liquor store on Vines Creek Road between Rosana’s Holistic Hair Studio and Heather’s Home Works. The original approval for this site was rescinded on Dec. 2, 2020, by the Dagsboro council due to the violation of the District code.
A survey was sent to the residents of the Town Center, asking residents their opinion on this matter. I am opposed to this change. I do not see a need for retail liquor stores in the Town Center area. The Town Center is our home. The charm of the downtown area would be lost forever. The survey asks, “...adding retail liquor stores...”; once this change is allowed, there will be no limit to other liquor stores or uses.
Traffic on Vines Creek Road is bad enough already, let alone during the summer tourist season. As opposed to the other businesses located in this area, traffic to this business would be constant, day and night. The ability to egress and ingress a parking lot on this road would be severely limited and also have an adverse effect on the existing traffic flow.
There is an existing development immediately behind this property. The constant noise and light pollution would have a negative impact on the residents’ lives. Also, there is an historical site, Prince George’s Chapel and Cemetery, located on Vines Creek Road. Placing a liquor store in close proximity to this site would degrade its peacefulness and reverence.
There are many options for liquor stores outside the Town Center which already allow for parking, traffic flow and security. Shopping for liquor is readily accessible on Routes 113 and 26, all within 10 minutes of the Town Center District. Most shopping and commerce already takes place in these areas with a ready supply of customers.
Again, I urge the Town Council not to change the district code to allow for retail liquor stores.
A.J. Lorenz
Dagsboro